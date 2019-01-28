REPORT: Anthony Davis requests trade from Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report by ESPN.
Davis’s agent, Rich Paul, reportedly told ESPN that he notified the team Davis does not intend to sign a contract extension and that the star player has requested a trade.
The Pels can offer Davis a five-year, $240 million contract extension in the summer and if he does not re-sign, he is eligible to be a free agent next summer.
Davis is averaging 29.3 points per game, along with 13.3 rebounds.
Davis has missed three games with an injured finger and could be out another week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.