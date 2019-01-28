Pregnant woman stabbed to death in AZ; suspect arrested, police say

TEMPE, AZ (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – Police in Arizona have arrested a man they say stabbed and killed a pregnant woman.
Witnesses at a Tempe apartment complex said they heard the woman’s terrified screams as she went door to door, pleading for help.
“She was just screaming out for ‘help, help’ because she was stabbed,” said Vivek Sharma, who lives at the complex. “The lady was shouting in front of our house for help, she was banging the door, she was trying to get inside the house by opening the knob."
Residents at Omnia on 8th Street apartments are still in shock after being jolted out of bed Sunday morning.
“She kept on screaming, so I came out with my roommate, she noticed the blood, followed the blood around the corner, and she was up on the stairs bleeding out,” Jon DeGuzman said.
Tempe Police were called to the complex just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning. That’s when they found the 39-year-old victim, who was at least seven-months pregnant, stabbed multiple times.
She was taken to the hospital, where she and her baby died.
DeGuzman held back tears as he described how he tried to help the woman.
"I got some gloves, tried to do the best first aid as we can, and tried to stop any bleeding," he said. "I asked her what happened, and she said she was stabbed. I asked her where, and she said all over."
Witnesses said they heard a car speeding off right before hearing the woman’s screams.
Police later made an arrest after stopping a male suspect’s vehicle on I-10 near Quartzsite, AZ.
They haven’t released the name of the suspect or the victim.
Police said the victim didn’t live in the apartment complex. In fact, she didn’t even live in Tempe.
Authorities said they’re not going to release any other information until Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPHO, KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.