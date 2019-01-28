Pre-schooler surprised by military dad home from deployment

January 28, 2019 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 4:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KSLA) - Pre-schooler Emyni Dollis received a huge surprise at school Monday morning.

Emyni’s dad, US Air Force First Lieutenant Eddie Dollis, walked into her classroom after a six month deployment. Dollis returned home today from the Middle East.

The father and daughter reunited in her Audubon Charter School Pre-K class. After months apart, the two finally got to share a long embrace.

The sweet reunion and surprise was captured on video, click here.

