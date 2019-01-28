LSU cracks top 20 in latest AP Basketball Poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU beat Georgia and Missouri last week and has moved up six spots to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll, released Monday.
The Tigers (16-3, 6-0) took care of Georgia 92-82 at home and Missouri 86-80 in overtime on the road.
LSU forced OT against Mizzou after a 15-1 run in the last 2:08 of regulation time tied the game at 71.
RELATED STORIES:
Tennessee is ranked No. 1 followed by (2) Duke, (3) Virginia, (4) Gonzaga and (5) Michigan
SEC teams in the top 25:
(1) Tennessee
(7) Kentucky
(19) LSU
(22) Mississippi State
Next up for LSU: Wednesday at Texas A&M and Saturday at home against Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.