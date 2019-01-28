LaDOTD gears up for potential wintry weather

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is not taking any chances Monday ahead, as temperatures are expected to plummet this evening, which could produce wintry weather.
“As of around 9 p.m. tonight, we’ll probably start our pre-treatment on those bridges and overpasses of salt across the district,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer for LA D.O.T.D.
At this point, it’s hard to tell if there will be road closures, Buchanan added.
D.O.T.D. scouts will be out monitoring road conditions and feeding back information in real time, which allows for officials to make informed decisions on whether or not to close roads for public safety.
“It [road closures] can be an inconvenience to the public, but, at the end of the day, it’s for their safety,” Buchanan said. “Those bridges and overpasses and can will ice and they can become very hazardous.”
Since wintry weather is a rare occurrence across the ArkLaTex, Buchanan said this sudden freeze is always of great concern, as many drivers are not used to maneuvering on slick roads.
“It’s a big deal because our primary concern is public safety,” Buchanan said.
She also noted road closure signs are stationed at major roads and interstates in the chance a closure is necessary.
Stay on top of possible winter weather closures
