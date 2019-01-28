FIRST ALERT: A Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the ArkLaTex

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of NW Louisiana from 9 p.m. on Monday until 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Areas highlighted could see anywhere from 1-2″ of snowfall. This would mainly be on elevated surfaces, like grassy areas, bridges, and overpasses. This could cause some slick spots and some travel hazards Tuesday morning. Make sure to tune into KSLA News 12 This Morning before leaving the house to make sure you can stay safe.
This is all due to a frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex tomorrow night and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Rain moves into the forecast as early as 3 p.m.
Rain chances will increase going into Monday night and throughout the overnight hours. Depending how quickly temperatures drop with this front, the rain could transition into a wintery mix overnight in some locations and could even transition into all snow. It looks like right now, rain could change over around midnight with any precipitation after the frontal system being a wintery mix or all snow flurries. Right now, if there would be any accumulations, outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, it would be less than a half an inch. Isolated places could reach up to an inch. Some spots of roadways, especially bridges and overpasses could become slick with rain freezing overnight.
Temperatures will be in the 20s starting Tuesday morning. Along with that, gusty winds from the north will move in which will make it feel even colder. Feels like temperatures could be in the teens around the ArkLaTex. Make sure to bundle up out the door with plenty of winter gear! Highs only get in the upper 30s, low 40s. Northwest winds will continue throughout the day from 10-15 m.p.h. that will continue to keep it chilly.
Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.