FIRST ALERT: A Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the ArkLaTex

Rain chances will increase going into Monday night and throughout the overnight hours. Depending how quickly temperatures drop with this front, the rain could transition into a wintery mix overnight in some locations and could even transition into all snow. It looks like right now, rain could change over around midnight with any precipitation after the frontal system being a wintery mix or all snow flurries. Right now, if there would be any accumulations, outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, it would be less than a half an inch. Isolated places could reach up to an inch. Some spots of roadways, especially bridges and overpasses could become slick with rain freezing overnight.