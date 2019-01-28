FIRST ALERT: Much colder with a little overnight snow for some

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight for Sabine, Natchitoches, Red River, Bienville and Claiborne parishes.
A sharp arctic cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex tonight bringing a blast of cold air and the chance for a little snow in parts of the ArkLaTex. Accumulations are possible within the Winter Weather Advisory, but should on the light side, around half an inch or less. A few slick spots could develop mainly in bridges and overpasses late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Precipitation will begin as rain this evening. As temperatures fall through the 30s later tonight that rain will change over to light snow after midnight mainly across the southern and eastern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by morning. With a strong north wind expected the wind chills or ‘feels-like’ temperatures could dip into the teens.
Sunshine will make a quick return Tuesday, but it stays cold through the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. The cold air will move out quickly the rest of the week. Highs will be back near 50 Wednesday and could return to the 60s by Friday. We’ll see clouds at times, but rain chances look low.
The upcoming weekend is looking mostly cloudy but mild. A few showers are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 60s.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.