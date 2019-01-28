FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings in rain, chance for snow and big cool down

An Arctic cold front will blast through the ArkLaTex Monday afternoon through Monday evening and bring in rain, a chance for snow and a big cool down.
Showers will start to develop Monday afternoon and could linger through Monday night. If the really cold air can catch up to the rain, then the rain could transition to all snow before the precipitation ends late tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn Parishes. This is the area that has the best chance for snow and snowfall accumulations late this evening and tonight. Because of a warm Monday afternoon, widespread major accumulations on the ground are not expected. If it snows, most of the snow will accumulate on elevated surfaces. Accumulations across the Winter Weather Advisory could be between 0.5-1.0″. A few places could see up to 2.0″ of snow.
Snow is not a guarantee, though. There are still some question marks with the forecast regarding our snow chances. A few models show the rain exiting the area before the really cold air can catch up to it. If this happens, snow probably won’t mix in with the rain. However, other forecast models show the colder air catching up to the rain, which means snow will be possible.
The RPM, which is the forecast model we typically show on KSLA News 12, shows the rain moving out of the area before transitioning to snow. However, the NAM, which is another forecast model, is a little slower with the rain. It shows the rain lingering long enough to transition to all snow by first thing Tuesday morning.
You can really see the difference between the models by looking at the RPM’s and NAM’s snowfall forecast.
The EURO and GFS, which are other forecast models, resemble the RPM more than the NAM. With that being said, there is still the potential rain could transition into all snow before it moves out of the area and could accumulate, mainly across portions of NW LA. This is still a fluid situation, so make sure to check back in for updates.
Even if it doesn’t snow, icy bridges and overpasses will still be possible Tuesday morning. Any water leftover on the roads from the rain Monday afternoon through Monday night will likely freeze by Tuesday morning. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be near or below freezing across most of the area.
This front will also bring in gusty northwest winds. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Expect northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Gusts within the advisory could be as high as 35 mph.
Even though the wind will start to settle down late tonight, it will still be strong enough to cause a wind chill factor first thing Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning.
