FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast brings in rain, chance for snow and big cool down

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for Bienville, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Winn Parishes. This is the area that has the best chance for snow and snowfall accumulations late this evening and tonight. Because of a warm Monday afternoon, widespread major accumulations on the ground are not expected. If it snows, most of the snow will accumulate on elevated surfaces. Accumulations across the Winter Weather Advisory could be between 0.5-1.0″. A few places could see up to 2.0″ of snow.