FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast arrives late today

Good morning! Today is going to be our last mild day before an Arctic cold front arrives. This front will blast through area late this afternoon and evening. Showers will start to develop this afternoon and linger tonight. If the really cold air catches up to the rain tonight, then we could transition to snow before the precipitation wraps up late tonight. The bigger weather headline with this cold front will be the cold blast of air. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front this evening and tonight. By Tuesday morning, temperatures almost area wide will be below freezing. A gusty north wind will be make it feel even colder.
This morning is cold, so make sure to grab your winter coat and a hot cup of coffee as soon as you step out the door. Patchy frost will be possible in spots. This morning will feature a fair amount of sunshine. However, clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will develop this afternoon and evening and drop from north to south as the cold front pushes through the area. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 50s and into the 40s this evening.
Colder air will continue to pour into the ArkLaTex overnight. Temperatures will tumble below freezing almost area wide. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning. There area still some question marks with the forecast regarding our snow chances. A few models show the rain exiting the area before the really cold air can catch up to it. If this happens, snow probably won’t mix in with the rain. However, other forecast models show the colder air catching up to the rain, which means snow will be possible. Because a warm ground and temperatures near or just below freezing, major snowfall accumulations are not expected. A dusting of snow will be possible across NW LA, mainly on elevated surfaces. This is where bridges and overpasses could become icy. Portions of NW LA will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9PM Monday to 9AM Tuesday. Also, blask ice will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning. Any water leftover on the roads from the rain Monday afternoon through Monday night will likely freeze.
Tuesday is going to be a bitterly cold day. Luckily, we’ll see a lot of sunshine and temperatures will warm well above freezing. If travel problems develop tonight through early Tuesday morning they will likely not last long. Highs on Tuesday will be near or just above 40 degrees. Temperatures will likely drop below freezing again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The middle of the work will be dry. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will continue to warm the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s on Friday and in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Our temperatures won’t be the only thing to increase late this week or weekend. Our rain chances will also start to go back up.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
