FIRST ALERT: Arctic blast arrives late today

Colder air will continue to pour into the ArkLaTex overnight. Temperatures will tumble below freezing almost area wide. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning. There area still some question marks with the forecast regarding our snow chances. A few models show the rain exiting the area before the really cold air can catch up to it. If this happens, snow probably won’t mix in with the rain. However, other forecast models show the colder air catching up to the rain, which means snow will be possible. Because a warm ground and temperatures near or just below freezing, major snowfall accumulations are not expected. A dusting of snow will be possible across NW LA, mainly on elevated surfaces. This is where bridges and overpasses could become icy. Portions of NW LA will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9PM Monday to 9AM Tuesday. Also, blask ice will be possible tonight through Tuesday morning. Any water leftover on the roads from the rain Monday afternoon through Monday night will likely freeze.