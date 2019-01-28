50-car pileup leads to highway hockey game

(CNN) – Highway hockey is a thing that happens in Canada when it gets really, really cold and icy.
Typically, this is exactly the sort of thing that parents forbid children from doing. In this case it was pretty safe.
A police car blocked off the road, which had been jammed with vehicles after a 50-car pileup.
According to CBC News, no one was seriously injured in the pileup.
The impromptu hockey game was apparently the best way to pass the time until authorities reopened the highway.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.