Avoid jail time, warrant fees through Amnesty program

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - People who have outstanding arrest warrants with the Miller County District Courts can have their jail time and warrant fees waived if paid in full by March 29.
The warrant amnesty program is for individuals who have warrants for failure to appear, probation violation or failure to report in both the city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas.
According to Judge Wren Autrey, officers will not arrest anyone who appears at the Bi-State or the Miller County Correctional Facility to pay these fines.
Debbie Nolte, Chief Probation Officer, said “these individuals have had their driving privilege suspended and clearing these fines will also enable them an opportunity to regain a valid driver’s license. With income tax returns coming in, it is a great time for people to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Judge Autrey also announced that following the Amnesty Program, the Probation Department will work in conjunction with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department to conduct a warrant roundup for those individuals with the remaining outstanding warrants.
If you’re not sure if you have a warrant, contact the Probation Department (903)798-3243 or the District Court Clerk (903)798-3016.
To contact the Miller County District Court, you may contact the Probation Department (870)773-2971 or the District Court Clerk (870)772-2780.
