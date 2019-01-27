11th annual Minden Run for St. Jude Returns

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Start your Super Bowl weekend by running for a cause in Minden.
On Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 a.m., the Minden Run for St. Jude will have a Fun Run for kids ages 10 and under and a Half Marathon, 5K and 10K for everyone else over the age of 10.
The starting point of the races are located at 520 Broadway Street.
All participants that signed up before January 12th will receive a finishers medal. Awards and cash prizes will be given to the overall male and female winners for the 5K, 10K and half marathon races.
For more information on The Minden Run for St. Jude, click here or to sign-up click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.