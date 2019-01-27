Pro Life supporters host annual Life march across Red River

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Supporters of the Pro Life movement participated in the 6th annual Life March from Bossier City to Shreveport.
Marchers started at the Louisiana Boardwalk then walked across the Governor Huey P. Long bridge into Shreveport. Several people held signs with bible scriptures, support life and other anti-abortion statements.
“I want my daughter to know that there are ways to prevent being pregnant and having a baby to abort,” Nicoleta Hayes says. “I’m saddened to see how easily babies could be aborted for just any reason.”
Congressman Mike Johnson led the march and mentioned how it helps increase awareness and decrease abortions in Louisiana.
In a press release, Johnson mentions how abortion in the state has fallen by 27% since 1999.
In addition, Caddo and Bossier parishes have seen a 21% decrease in abortions since 2011.
