People celebrate World Religion Day 2019 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - People came out to the Highland Center in Shreveport to celebrate World Religion Day 2019. The annual event helps people learn about other faiths and religions from across the world.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary of World Religion Day. Organizers say the day isn’t about converting someone to another religion, it’s about teaching them different religion’s values.
Several of the people at the event say this event gave them the opportunity to learn the truth and misconceptions about other faiths.
“We each follow our hearts and it won’t be our religion that gets us inside the pearly gates,” Sister Martinette Rivers says. “We need to learn so we can have respect for other religions.”
During the event people had the opportunity to speak with people from more than 15 different religions and faiths.
A panel discussion was also held for people to ask questions about other faiths.
