Pelicans drop third straight game, playoff hopes fading

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans slide continues, losing their third straight contest, and dropping six games under .500. New Orleans (22-28) latest setback came at the hands of the Spurs, 126-114.
Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle all sat out the game with injuries. The Pels now sit 5.5 games out of the 8th spot in the Western Conference standings held by the Clippers.
“I mean, we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves, but obviously, we’re outmanned, but I thought the guys tried to do everything they could. We hung in and hung in and eventually the rebounding part is going to hurt you,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
"When we have to take Jahlil out of the game, we’re going to put in a much smaller guy in Cheick (Diallo). So it was tough, but I thought we competed. As long as we compete, we’ll be okay. We’re still not giving up –we’re not giving up on our season, if that’s what everybody thinks. We just got to keep plugging away and some kind of way, we’re going to get this thing turned around.”
Jrue Holiday dropped in 29 points, and Jahlil Okafor finished with 24 points, and 15 rebounds.
LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Rudy Gay chipped in with 22 points.
The Pelicans hit the road to face Houston on Tuesday night.
