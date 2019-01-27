NOPD: Man stabbed multiple times while picking up friend at night club

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a stabbing in New Orleans East early Sunday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 5:20 a.m. in the 10100 block of Dwyer Road.
According to the victim, he went to pick up his friend from a night club in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway and as they were leaving, he was attacked by five unknown males. The victim received several cuts to his body during the attack.
The victim later arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
