LSU basketball survives at Missouri

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
LSU basketball survived a hostile Missouri crowd to keep their nine-game winning streak alive with a 86-80 victory.
Truth be told, they had no business even being in the game that late in the contest. The Tigers played a poor first half, but thanks to a strong finish before halftime, the game was tied up at 33 after the first 20 minutes. However, the second half was where it appeared things turned in Missouri’s favor for good.
Although Jeremiah Tilmon’s put-back slam only put the home team up by 10 points with more than 10 minutes left to play, the way LSU was shooting and playing, it felt like an insurmountable lead. To make matters worse, LSU trailed by as much as 14 with under two and a half minutes left in regulation. But that’s where junior guard Skylar Mays took his game to another level.
The University Lab product, who finished with a team-high 24 points, scored nine straight to cut Missouri’s lead to five points. From there, Tremont Waters hit a huge three, which was followed my some big-time free throws, none more clutch than the one that rolled in from Emmitt Williams to tie the game with two seconds left.
In overtime, it was another freshman stepping up. Javonte Smart nailed back-to-back threes to give LSU an 81-78 advantage. From there, they were able to hold off Missouri with free throws and win a ninth straight game.
The Tigers remain undefeated in SEC play going into Wednesday’s game at Texas A&M.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.