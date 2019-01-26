Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge plans to release names of priests accused of abuse

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge says they’ve set a date for the release of the names of priests credibly accused of abusing minors.
In a release sent out Saturday afternoon, Bishop Michael Duca said they’ve completed their review of the files and will release the list of names Thursday, January 31.
In what the Bishop called a “difficult decision," he says he’s convinced that bringing more facts to light will help victims start to re-establish trust in the catholic church.
