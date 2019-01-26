Widespread fire affects multiple homes in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - “It was a miracle,” says Mary Sanders, an elderly woman whose home was partially burned on Saturday afternoon.
Bossier City authorities responded to a fire emergency call around 3:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Street. When arriving to the scene, they discovered that a house fire spread to multiple homes nearby.
According to authorities, no one was injured and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
This case is currently under investigation.
Stay tuned on our KSLA News 12 app as we learn more details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.