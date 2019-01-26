SPD searching for missing 18-year-old

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in bringing home a missing 18-year-old.
Robert Pattan was reported as a runaway by family members on Jan. 24.
Police are concerned about Pattan’s welfare, who reportedly suffers from “some intellectual deficiencies,” according to a news release.
He was last seen at his home in the 2700 block of Waggoner in Shreveport wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.
Physically, he is 5’11” weighing approximately 160 pounds.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
