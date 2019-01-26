SPD searching for missing 18-year-old

Robert Pattan, 18 (Source: Family/SPD)
By KSLA Staff | January 25, 2019 at 10:35 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 11:12 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are asking the public’s help in bringing home a missing 18-year-old.

Robert Pattan was reported as a runaway by family members on Jan. 24.

Police are concerned about Pattan’s welfare, who reportedly suffers from “some intellectual deficiencies,” according to a news release.

He was last seen at his home in the 2700 block of Waggoner in Shreveport wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Physically, he is 5’11” weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

