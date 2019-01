SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Red River Bulldogs defeat the Lakeview Gators in the rematch 68-56. The Lakeview Gators jumped out to an early lead behind former athlete of the week Zarious Lewis. He finished with 16 points. The Bulldogs would battle back in the 2nd quarter. E’Mareyon McDonald led the Bulldogs with 15 points.