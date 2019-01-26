Pleasant and quiet weekend ahead

A seasonably cool and mostly quiet weekend is ahead for the ArkLaTex. We don’t have any big storm systems or temperature swings to track for the next couple of days and temperatures will be running near to slightly above average for late January.
A weak weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere will pass by on Saturday, but with little moisture to work with most of us will only see some cloudiness. Futuretrack spits out a few sprinkles or a light shower or 2 south of I-20 late Saturday afternoon.
We may see a few more light showers or sprinkles in the southern ArkLaTex Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.
Sunshine will increase during the day Sunday as the disturbance begins moving away from the area.
Temperatures will be near our average late January high of 58 on Saturday. After starting around 40 in the morning we’ll reach the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon.
Sunday may be a little colder in the morning with lows in the 30s, but expect temperatures closer to 60 later in the day.
Enjoy the quiet weather and mild temperatures while they last. Another arctic cold front will bring much colder weather and the chance for some snow early next week.
