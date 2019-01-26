Nice weekend forecast, cold blast next week

Good morning! It's a chilly start in some parts of the ArkLaTex this morning. Temperatures range from the low 30s to the low 40s. Make sure to grab the jacket out the door. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast this morning and should dissipate for some more sunshine this afternoon.
A small disturbance will be moving through the area today. This could cause a shower or two around the area. Chance of rain is 20%. Highs today will range from the mid to upper 50s. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 30s in Shreveport.
Highs in the upper 50s, near 60s around the ArkLaTex for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. A great end to weekend with mild temperatures. Make sure to get outside and enjoy these nice days before out next cold blast moves into the area.
Looking ahead to next week, another frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex Monday night and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low to mid 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. The frontal system passes through later that night and highs on Tuesday only in the upper 30s.
Rain chances will increase going into Monday night. Depending how quickly temperatures drop with this front, the rain could transition into a wintery mix overnight in some locations. Right now, if there would be any accumulations it would a half an inch or less. Some spots of roadways, especially bridges and overpasses could become slick.
Keep in mind the bigger story here will be the cold temperatures to follow. Temperatures will be in the 20s starting Tuesday morning. Along with that, gusty winds from the north will move in which will make it feel even colder. Feel's like temperatures could be in the teens around the ArkLaTex.
Highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 20s, so another cold start. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a chance of shower or two. Highs stay in the upper 40s. Shower chances increase for Friday with highs in the upper 40s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
