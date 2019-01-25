LHSAA vote allows select schools to hold championships at the site of their choosing

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There will be some changes to the state championship sites at the high school level.
Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer came up with the proposal to split the football championship sites and it passed 125-96 meaning select schools will be able to host state championship games at the venue of their choice. LHSAA non-select schools will continue to play their signature events for football at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Boyer also made proposals to hold the select state championships for basketball, baseball, and softball at separate venues and all three proposals passed.
The surprising votes came during a general assembly meeting that closed out the annual LHSAA convention held at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Not all the venue changes for every sport will be effective immediately. The football changes will take effect for the 2019 season. Other sports will follow in 2019-2020.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.