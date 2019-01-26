Harrison County District Attorney works to restore criminal justice system

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Harrison County is welcoming their new Criminal District Attorney Reid McCain.
McCain defeated incumbent Coke Solomon in May. His campaign stressed the importance of restoring the broken Harrison County justice system, focusing on the amount of felony convictions and dismissals.
“We want to keep the good things but get rid of the bad things that are not helping to enforce the law,” McCain said. “I already have plans to speed trial dates and tackle drug related crimes.”
McCain served as a Marshall Police officer and prosecutor prior to entering office. He says those years have helped him gain valuable experience in understanding the needs associated with the county. He is a LSU-Shreveport and Oklahoma City Law School graduate and both his father and grandfather were lawyers.
During his short time in office he has already created a 24/7 call list of prosecutors and investigators to assist law enforcement.
McCain says he is planning to hire another prosecutor to work with child protective services cases.
Drug crimes are an important issue to McCain. He plans on creating a drug court to handle these cases and provide support for people suffering from addiction.
“Trying to create a drug court because most of our crimes especially property crimes and burglaries are driven by drug consumption,” McCain said. “I have no sympathy for drug dealers and will prosecute them to the full force of the law.”
Several people told me about theft concerns across the county. They hope District Attorney McCain will work with law enforcement to deter and catch criminals.
