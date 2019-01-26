Caddo Sheriff aims to train female gun owners

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is aiming to train more women this weekend on the importance of using a firearm correctly.
From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 13 participants will learn fundamental drills, movement, and marksmanship. Capt. John May said this class is vital for any female who is a new gun owner.
“What we like to see if people become confident in their ability to handle their firearms when they become confident, they will become more comfortable to carry it to protect themselves and their family,” said May.
May said the department has hosted training like this in the past and feels a sense of gratification teaching the ins and outs of gun care. He noted all people - regardless of gender - should be ready to defend themselves at a moment’s notice.
“There is a time when you have a personal responsibility to protect yourself and we want you to do it safely and legally,” said May.
Those participating in the free course tomorrow need to bring 100 rounds of ammunition and a holster or purse they carry the weapon in.
May said the department will likely be hosting another training next month. Call (318) 681-0735 to sign up for the next course.