Authorities searching for robbery suspect, accused of resisting officer

RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) - Ringgold Police are searching for a man they consider armed and dangerous.
Shandron Brooks, 27, of Ringgold is wanted on charges of first-degree robbery and resisting an officer.
According to a news release from Captain Michael Gillie, Ringgold Police Department, "Suspect approached victim displaying a weapon Suspect then demanded money from the victim and threatened her life then fled the scene of crime."
Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities.
