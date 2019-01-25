12-year-old charged with capital murder in death of boxer

UVALDE, TX (CNN/Gray News) – Authorities in Texas say a child is behind the murder of a local athlete.
Uvalde Police said a 12-year-old was charged in connection with the shooting death of professional boxer John Duane VanMeter.
VanMeter was fatally shot in his home Wednesday night. The Uvalde Leader-News reports he was 24 years old, and that he’s survived by two children.
Police said they responded after VanMeter’s girlfriend called 911 to report someone broke into their home and shot VanMeter.
Authorities told the Uvalde Leader-News that VanMeter had gone to check out the front door because he’d heard someone apparently trying to kick it in. VanMeter’s girlfriend stayed in the bedroom and called police when she heard a gunshot.
Police said they found VanMeter lying on the living room floor near the front door, shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Witnesses said they saw a male subject running from the home in all-black clothing, with a black bandana covering the lower part of his face, KABB reports.
The 12-year-old suspect’s name was not released because he’s a minor. He’s being held at a juvenile detention center on capital murder charges.
