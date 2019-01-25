Simsboro defeats Arcadia 67-60

Simsboro, LA (KSLA) - The Simsboro Tigers and the Arcadia Hornets had a huge rivalry matchup Thursday night. The Hornets jumped out to an early lead on the road. Brian Davis knocks down a trey to kick things off. He finished with a team high 18 points.
Nick Weaver catches it on the inbound pass and turns over his shoulder and knocks down the jumper. Coach looking on Miquiel Carter stops the early run with a trey from the wing.
The Hornets held the 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Tigers went on a run in the second quarter. Last years State Championship MVP Gianni Nelson started heating up..he gets the steal and uses the nice euro and gets the roll. Every thing going to the rack for Gianni grown man style, he was unconcious and finished with a game high 37 points.
The Hornets would make a late comeback but Simsboro holds on to win this one 67-60 is the final.
