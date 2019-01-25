Shreveport dentist office providing free dental services Saturday

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you need a cleaning, filling or maybe an extraction, “A Brighter Smile Dental Care” in Shreveport will be providing one of those services to you for free.
For the last six years, the dentist office has partnered up with a non-profit organization, “Dentistry from the Heart”, to provide free dental services for the community.
“It’s always a good turnout,” says Dr. Michael Wiesner. “For those who just can’t afford it or want to get something done for free, it’s a good chance for us to give back and we enjoy doing it.”
A Brighter Smile plans to help 100 people, but says they will try to help more if they can.
They will provide services for those who are 18 or older and they must bring their ID.
For Dr. Andrew Brouillette, he enjoys being able to give back and help those in his community through this event.
“Soon as someone walks in and you’re able to get them out of pain, or do something they’ve been wanting to do for a long time that they just haven’t been able to afford...just to see the smile on their face, you’re gong to remember it for the rest of your life,” he said.
The event will take place Saturday, January 26th at their Shreveport location on 385 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
People have come as far as Fayetteville, Arkansas and camped out for this event, so they suggest people get there as early as possible to get a spot.
