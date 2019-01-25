Saints players and fans react to NFL fine on Nickell Robey-Coleman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People are reacting on Twitter to the NFL's decision to fine Rams player Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis during the NFC Championship game.
Many are comparing that fine to the fine Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas received for using a cell phone tribute to Joe Horn.
Saints cornerback Justin Hardee tweeted:
Actor Wendell Pierce, like many others, don’t think the punishment fits the crime:
Even actor Matthew McConaughey referenced the game on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” In the segment, Colbert asked McConaughey, “Do you think God cares who wins the Super Bowl?”
McConaughey responds, "Nah. I mean, if he did, the Saints would've won," with laughs and applause from the audience.
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the no-call.
“I did write a letter to Commissioner Goodell pointing out all the authority indiscretion he has on the NFL rules to make it right. Now, they’re not going to change the outcome of the game or anything like that, but we can make sure that when we kick off that NFL season next year, the rules have been changed so that that never happens to anybody again,” Edwards said.
According to NFL.com, Robey-Coleman plans to appeal the fine.
