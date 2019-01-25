2018 Red Kettle Challenge winners presented with trophy

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Salvation Army awarded trophies to its Red Kettle Challenge winners of 2018 on Thursday.
Caddo Parish Schools beat out Bossier Parish Schools by raising $5,142.25 in a single day this past December.
Bossier schools were close behind and collectively both districts raised more than $10,000 for The Salvation Army.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took home a win for the third year in a row; Raising $1,864.86 when pitted against Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The winners will display the trophies at their offices for one year.
