2018 Red Kettle Challenge winners presented with trophy

By Rae'Ven Jones | January 24, 2019 at 7:05 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 7:05 PM

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The Salvation Army awarded trophies to its Red Kettle Challenge winners of 2018 on Thursday.

Caddo Parish Schools beat out Bossier Parish Schools by raising $5,142.25 in a single day this past December.

Bossier schools were close behind and collectively both districts raised more than $10,000 for The Salvation Army.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took home a win for the third year in a row; Raising $1,864.86 when pitted against Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Red Kettle Challenge winner Caddo Parish Schools
Red Kettle Challenge winner BPSO
The winners will display the trophies at their offices for one year.

