Mayor, TSA, union release statements after flights canceled at Monroe airport

Mayor Jamie Mayo comments, “This morning’s flight delays and cancellation at the Monroe Regional Airport is one of many examples where business and leisure travelers in many cities across the country are being inconvenienced due to the federal government shutdown. All week long, here at the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s (in Washington, D.C.), reporters have been asking the mayors in attendance ‘What is your opinion about the government shutdown?’ Regardless of party affiliation, we (mayors) all say the same thing – the American people should not be held hostage because of political disagreements. Congress and the President should negotiate a policy agreement that fully opens up the government and put a stop to this type of suffering that negatively impacts federal workers, their families, and the American people.”