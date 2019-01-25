Mayor, TSA, union release statements after flights canceled at Monroe airport

MONROE, LA (KSLA/KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, who is scheduled to fly into the Monroe Regional airport Friday night released the following statement:
Mayor Jamie Mayo comments, “This morning’s flight delays and cancellation at the Monroe Regional Airport is one of many examples where business and leisure travelers in many cities across the country are being inconvenienced due to the federal government shutdown. All week long, here at the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s (in Washington, D.C.), reporters have been asking the mayors in attendance ‘What is your opinion about the government shutdown?’ Regardless of party affiliation, we (mayors) all say the same thing – the American people should not be held hostage because of political disagreements. Congress and the President should negotiate a policy agreement that fully opens up the government and put a stop to this type of suffering that negatively impacts federal workers, their families, and the American people.”
"We were short a few officers this morning at MLU and in order to maintain our rigorous security, we chose to delay the checkpoint opening until backup officers arrived from TSA operations in Shreveport."
United Airlines has also released the following statement:
“We’re working closely with FAA and airport officials to try to minimize the impact on our operations and, most importantly, on our customers. At this point, we don’t anticipate significant schedule disruptions, but it is another good illustration of the escalating impact of the government shutdown and the need for the federal government to promptly re-open.”
Update: The Flight Attendant Union released the following statement on FAA staffing shortages around the country:
"This is exactly what AFA and other aviation unions have been warning would happen. The aviation system depends on the safety professionals who make it run. They have been doing unbelievably heroic work even as they are betrayed by the government that employs them. They are fatigued, worried, and distracted - but they won’t risk our safety. So the planes will stay on the ground. This is anything but a sick out - it is only about our safety and the air traffic controllers' absolute commitment to it.
"Do we have your attention now, Leader McConnell? All lawmakers? Open the government and then get back to the business of democracy to discuss whatever issue you so choose. This shutdown must end immediately. Our country's entire economy is on the line."
Update: Agents from Shreveport and Alexandria will be in Monroe to take over security checkpoint duties for the rest of the day, according to a spokesperson for the city of Monroe.
Remaining flights appear to be on schedule.
The Monroe Regional Airport is feeling the impacts of the government shutdown this morning. MLU officials say no one showed up for work at the TSA.
Officials say they trucked over people to cover the checkpoint but the first three flights of the day were impacted. They say flights for the rest of the day could be delayed as well.
