LSU TE Foster Moreau earns Senior Bowl practice honors

MOBILE, AL (WAFB) - LSU tight end Foster Moreau is in Mobile, AL, this week looking to impress NFL scouts and even though the game has not been played, he is already receiving some praise.
Moreau was named one of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Practice Players of the Week.
Jim Nagy, executive director of Reese’s Senior Bowl and an 18-year NFL Scout, tweeted the honors early Friday morning.
You can watch Moreau, LSU kicker Cole Tracy, and all of the other players participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The game will be shown on the NFL Network.
