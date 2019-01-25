Louisiana Life March Northwest planned for Jan. 26

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Hundreds of participants are expected to make their way to the Louisiana Boardwalk on Saturday for this year’s Louisiana Life March Northwest.
The event begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the Louisiana Boardwalk. Participants will then march across the Texas Street Bridge and then meet at Shreveport's Festival Plaza.
“The LLM Northwest is a chance for the citizens of Shreveport, Bossier City, and areas of Northest Louisiana to stand together for an abortion-free Louisiana," reads the event’s page.
The march from the Boardwalk to Festival Plaza is 1.2 miles.
At festival plaza, there will be speakers and live music.
Speakers include:
- Louis Avallone
- Pastor Brad Jurkovich
- Chantel Small
- Rev. Dr. A.G. McClain
- U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson
- Father Mathew Long
- Vicki Su
- Pastor Phillip Deas
- Pastor James McMenis
- Bro. Lane Moore
Music will be performed by Cypress Praise Team and the Word of God Worship Team. Jene Arnette of Word of God will perform the national anthem.
For those that can’t make the march, they are welcome to meet at Festival Plaza.
