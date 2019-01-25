KSLA Salutes: Beard & Blade Grooming Company

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - From brushes to blades, beard oils to balms — chances are if you need it Air Force Veteran Roger Anderson has it.
Anderson is the owner of Beard and Blade Grooming Company on E. 70th Street in Shreveport.
"I like to think I provide a service, because I'm helping the guys take care of their skin, take care of their face, take care of their beards."
His passion for skincare came as a result of his own frustrations.
"I got tired of not getting a good close shave and my skin still feeling like I needed to shave after I was done shaving; and I got tired of having dry skin, and I got tired of having razor burn."
So Roger Anderson decided to explore wet shaving.
“It’s a little more complicated process, but it’s a way that men can pamper themselves,” Anderson said.“If the ladies can pamper themselves in the morning a little bit before they go out the door, why can’t men spend a few extra minutes and pamper themselves?”
After moving back to the ArkLaTex a few years ago, Anderson found himself in need.
“I needed some replacement blades and couldn’t find anybody here locally that was selling them,” he recalled, “So I had to order them online, and I was complaining to my wife about it and she suggested well you like to talk to people about shaving why don’t you open your own store?”
And thus, Beard and Blade Grooming Company was born.
“I keep adding more products, and more products, and more products. I’ve done a lot of research on how to get the best shave and I give guys a handout on how to get a good shave.”
He also caters to those who don’t shave.
“I didn’t want to leave out the bearded brethren, so I did a lot of research, watched a lot of videos, read a lot of articles on how to properly take care of a beard so when a man comes into the store and he needs help on how to take care of his beard I got the answers.”
The 15 year U.S. Air Force veteran passes along and teaches the gentlemanly art of caring for oneself.
“It’s the only skin you got. You’re going to have it until the day you die so you have to take care of it,” explained Anderson. “It’s not so much the old rugged ‘I’m a macho man so what if my skin looks like an alligator hide’ it’s the only skin you got. Your wife or girlfriend will like it better if your skin looks good and feels good to the touch.”
Proving the right grooming routine is a crucial part of every man’s life.
Beard & Blade Grooming Company is teaming up with Mudcat Whiskers for the first ever St. Patty’s Beard Bash on March 16th, 2019.
The beard competition will benefit the Alzheimer unit at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home. KSLA News 12′s Marie Waxel is set to be one of the judges at the contest.
