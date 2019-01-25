FIRST ALERT: Warmer weekend ahead, then cold blast early next week

Good afternoon! Temperatures will start to warm this weekend and into Monday. Unfortunately, the ArkLaTex will turn back into the ArcticTex early next week. The strong cold front that will arrive late Monday into Monday night will bring in a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation and a blast of Arctic air.
The rest of the day is going to be sunny and cool. Highs will range from the upper 40s north of I-30 to the upper 50s south of I-20. You’ll need your sunglasses and a heavy jacket for the rest of the day. Temperatures will tumble through the 40s this evening and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s overnight. The best chance for freezing temperatures will be north of I-30. During the overnight, more clouds will stream into the area.
This weekend will be warmer, but not warm. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near or just above 60 degrees. This weekend will feature times of clouds and sun. Our rain chances are very low, but not exactly zero. A stray shower or little light rain can’t be ruled out on either day. Our chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday will be 10-percent.
The start of next week will be mild. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 60s. A strong cold front will start to drop south across the area late in the day. Rain could start to develop along the I-30 by late Monday afternoon. The rain will drop south across the area Monday evening into Monday night. Much colder air will catch up to the rain as it drops south through the area Monday night, so a wintry mix of rain, sleet and/or snow will be possible. This is not going to be a significant round of rain or precipitation and temperatures will likely remain above freezing as the precipitation moves through the area. Strong to severe storms, heavy rain, snow/ice accumulations and major travel impacts are not expected. The rain and wintry mix will likely be out of the area by the time you wake up on Tuesday.
The bigger story with this cold front will be the cold blast. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be near or below freezing. Gusty north winds will put wind chills in the teens and 20s. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Freezing temperatures will be possible area wide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The middle of next week looks chilly and dry. Highs next Wednesday will be near 50 degrees. More chilly, wet weather will be possible towards the end of next week.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
