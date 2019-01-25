FIRST ALERT: Warmer weekend ahead, then cold blast early next week

The start of next week will be mild. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 60s. A strong cold front will start to drop south across the area late in the day. Rain could start to develop along the I-30 by late Monday afternoon. The rain will drop south across the area Monday evening into Monday night. Much colder air will catch up to the rain as it drops south through the area Monday night, so a wintry mix of rain, sleet and/or snow will be possible. This is not going to be a significant round of rain or precipitation and temperatures will likely remain above freezing as the precipitation moves through the area. Strong to severe storms, heavy rain, snow/ice accumulations and major travel impacts are not expected. The rain and wintry mix will likely be out of the area by the time you wake up on Tuesday.