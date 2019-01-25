FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front brings in a chance for a wintry mix and Arctic blast early next week

The ArkLaTex will turn back into the ArcticTex early next week. A strong cold front is expected to blast through the area late Monday into Monday night.
Luckily, temperatures will continue to warm this weekend into Monday. The warm-up will come to a screeching halt Monday night into Tuesday as colder air pours into the ArkLaTex. There’s going to be a 20-30 temperature drop between Monday’s and Tuesday’s afternoon temperatures.
The strong cold front that will arrive late Monday into Monday night will bring in a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation and a blast of Arctic air.
Rain could start to develop across the I-30 corridor as early as Monday afternoon. The rain will drop from north to south across the area late Monday into Monday night. As it drops south across the area, the colder air will likely catch up to trailing edge of the rain, so a wintry mix of rain, sleet and/or snow will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like most of the precipitation will be out of the area by the time you wake up on Tuesday. You can check out when the rain will start to transition to a wintry mix in the video below.
This will likely not be a significant round of rain. Heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected, and, even though a little sleet and/or snow will be possible, major accumulations and travel problems are not expected either. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing as the wintry mix is moving through. However, if temperatures drop below freezing quicker than expected a dusting of sleet or snow can’t be ruled out. The greatest threat of accumulating snow and sleet will likely stay east and north east of the ArkLaTex.
The latest run of FutureTrack still shows most places will be above freezing through at least 4 a.m. on Tuesday. This is when most of the precipitation will be across NW LA and deep E TX. The precipitation will start to exit the ArkLaTex shortly after 4 a.m.
This cold front is also going to be a bit of the a wind machine. Gusty north winds at 15-25 mph will follow front. The combination of temperatures in 20s and 30s and strong northerly winds will put wind chills in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning.
