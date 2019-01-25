FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front brings in a chance for a wintry mix and Arctic blast early next week

Rain could start to develop across the I-30 corridor as early as Monday afternoon. The rain will drop from north to south across the area late Monday into Monday night. As it drops south across the area, the colder air will likely catch up to trailing edge of the rain, so a wintry mix of rain, sleet and/or snow will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like most of the precipitation will be out of the area by the time you wake up on Tuesday. You can check out when the rain will start to transition to a wintry mix in the video below.