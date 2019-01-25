Union Pacific: 1 person dead in school bus-train collision in Athens

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a Friday crash involving a school bus and a train in Athens.
An official with Union Pacific confirmed that the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. when a Union Pacific train struck and a bus collided at crossing.
At least four people were transported to the hospital.
Union Pacific crews are working with Athens Police Department officers at the scene, the official confirmed.
A law enforcement official said the crash occurred off of Murchison Street in Athens.
Athens ISD released a statement on the crash Friday:
It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens. One other student on the bus, a female at Central Athens Elementary, was careflighted to Children’s in Dallas. The bus driver was transported by ambulance. No other students were on the bus. We ask that you join with us in humbly praying for their families.
This is a developing story. KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene.
