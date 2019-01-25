Bossier Parish Schools proposing teacher pay increases and technology enhancements

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - If you live in Bossier Parish, your taxes could soon go up to support a teacher pay raise and technology enhancements.
The district is putting two propositions on the May 4th ballot.
The first proposition is a 23 million dollar teacher pay increase. If approved all teachers/professional staff will receive a $7,200 raise to their salary. Support staff will see a $3,000 raise to their pay. Property taxes will rise for both homeowners and businesses.
On average, a homeowner with a home value of $150,000 will pay $14.34.
A business owner with a property value of $100,000 will pay $28.68.
The second proposition is a three million dollar technology proposal that would modernize the entire district.
A home value of $150,000 would cost a homeowner $2.01. A business owner with a property value of $100,000 would cost $4.03.
According to Bossier Schools, the district has the lowest teacher pay in North Louisiana and is ranked 45th in the state:
Seven years ago, both of these propositions were voted down. Some voters say they will support both of these proposals.
“Teachers work very hard and deserve a raise,” Judy Baird says.
Both propositions are on the May 4th ballot for Bossier Parish residents.
