Bossier Parish Schools proposing teacher pay increases and technology enhancements

Propositions would increase Bossier Parish property taxes

By Kenley Hargett | January 24, 2019 at 6:52 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 6:52 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - If you live in Bossier Parish, your taxes could soon go up to support a teacher pay raise and technology enhancements.

The district is putting two propositions on the May 4th ballot.

The first proposition is a 23 million dollar teacher pay increase. If approved all teachers/professional staff will receive a $7,200 raise to their salary. Support staff will see a $3,000 raise to their pay. Property taxes will rise for both homeowners and businesses.

On average, a homeowner with a home value of $150,000 will pay $14.34.

A business owner with a property value of $100,000 will pay $28.68.

The second proposition is a three million dollar technology proposal that would modernize the entire district.

A home value of $150,000 would cost a homeowner $2.01. A business owner with a property value of $100,000 would cost $4.03.

According to Bossier Schools, the district has the lowest teacher pay in North Louisiana and is ranked 45th in the state:

We are at a critical point where we need higher wages to attract teachers. These propositions will serve as an investment to the future of Bossier City.
Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith

Seven years ago, both of these propositions were voted down. Some voters say they will support both of these proposals.

“Teachers work very hard and deserve a raise,” Judy Baird says.

Both propositions are on the May 4th ballot for Bossier Parish residents.

