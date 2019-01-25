Bossier City officials share latest water sample tests

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The City of Bossier City is still taking precautions after a brain-eating amoeba was found in its water system last year.
The most recent test results provided by the Louisiana Department of Health report tested negative for Naegleria fowleri amoeba — which indicates that none are present or growing.
Although no active Naegleria fowleri amoebas were detected in the samples, the water system will remain on free chlorine for disinfection until all sample sites are also negative for the DNA.
However, one test detected Naegleria fowleri DNA at one sample site: TCR-089 (5311 Lantana). Those results can be found below.
It should be noted that the raw water reservoir does have the presence of the amoeba. That water is untreated that was tested prior to entering the plant and undergoing the disinfection process.
LDH is conducting follow up testing. Additional water samples were taken on Jan. 23, 2019. Those results are expected on or around Feb. 1.
Bossier City’s Water System will continue to perform “enhanced distribution system monitoring and disinfection” until they are alerted that all Naegleria fowleri DNA is gone.
