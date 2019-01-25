Good morning! It's another cold start to your Friday. Temperatures today don't drop as much, but with north winds anywhere from 5-10mph, it will make it feel much cooler. Temperatures to start off will be in the low to mid 30s, but we will be feeling like the 20s. Make sure to bundle up out the door. Good news is that it's another clear morning, so no issues on the roadways.
Sunny skies in store for this afternoon. You'll want to keep the jacket handy throughout the day, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another cold night expected tonight. Lows in Shreveport around 34 degrees. A few more clouds will build in this evening, but otherwise a nice night.
The weekend forecast isn't looking that bad. Highs in the mid to upper 50s for Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s, near 60s around the ArkLaTex for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a slight chance of seeing a light shower as a disturbance moves towards the ArkLaTex, but chances stay low.
Looking ahead to next week, another frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex Monday night and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies. The frontal system passes through later that night and highs on Tuesday only in the upper 30s. A small disturbance could bring a few showers late Monday evening and throughout the overnight hours. Depending how quickly temperatures drop with this front, the rain could transition into a wintery mix. We are going to keep an eye on this system to see if the wintery mix chance increases. Keep in mind the bigger story here will be the cold temperatures to follow along with gusty winds from the north which will make it feel even colder.
Highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 20s, so another cold start. A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a chance of shower or two. Highs stay in the upper 40s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
