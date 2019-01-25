Another cold start to your Friday

Looking ahead to next week, another frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex Monday night and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies. The frontal system passes through later that night and highs on Tuesday only in the upper 30s. A small disturbance could bring a few showers late Monday evening and throughout the overnight hours. Depending how quickly temperatures drop with this front, the rain could transition into a wintery mix. We are going to keep an eye on this system to see if the wintery mix chance increases. Keep in mind the bigger story here will be the cold temperatures to follow along with gusty winds from the north which will make it feel even colder.