Strong reactions to Bossier Schools’ tentative prayer settlement

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Emotions are running high one day after the Bossier Parish School District announced reaching a proposed settlement to end the lawsuit over religious activities in their schools.
That tentative agreement now requires the signature of a federal judge to make it official.
It comes a year after the group “Americans United for Separation of Church and State” filed the federal lawsuit and just months before trial was scheduled to get underway in April.
At least to some people, there’s now a general sense of relief that the legal dispute *appears to be finally over.
It was back in February of 2018 that the agency “Americans United for Separation of Church and State” filed suit on behalf of several parents, claiming the school district allows religious coercion to proliferate throughout their schools.
Officials with Americans United call the tentative settlement a victory for everyone involved because it still allows free expression by students.
Word of this potential settlement has spread like wildfire in Bossier City and Bossier Parish as you might imagine. And the reaction has been swift and supportive.
Just ask Billy Weatherall, the owner of the popular Christ Fit Gym, who strongly supports prayer in school.
“I’m just glad it’s all behind us now, to be quite honest with you and that we can just move forward from here just continue to be the God-loving and God-fearing community we’ve always been.”
The agreed upon consent decree by Bossier Schools and Americans United has been submitted to the judge and would create an independent monitoring committee.
“That will be in charge of hearing complaints about compliance or potential non-compliance,” explained Alison Tanner with Americans United, who we reached by phone from the group’s headquarters in Washington D.C.
Tanner added that they will monitor the committee to make sure the process is working and there aren’t regular violations taking place.
“If it does seem like, you know, every single school event is opening with a prayer, something is wrong there.”
We reached out for comment from the Bossier Parish School District for more information on this tentative settlement.
But we were directed back to their statement Tuesday night in which Superintendent Scott Smith said, “We are pleased to be able to resolve this matter without impinging upon our students' rights, which we see as a victory for all of Bossier Parish.”
The next question now becomes when will the federal judge make a decision to approve or reject the settlement? That timing remains unknown.
