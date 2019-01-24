Shreveport’s first Chief Technology Officer ready to take on all things tech

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport’s never had a Chief Technology Officer before — it’s a position many other cities have.
The Shreveport City Council confirmed Keith Hanson to the position Tuesday.
Hanson says his new position includes all the responsibilities of an Information Technology Director. It also charges him with being a city-wide tech consultant and finding collaborations within the community.
One of his top priorities is to look for ways technology can cut costs and create efficiencies across city departments. He’ll also be looking to increase transparency. For example, he plans to create a website that allows citizens to engage in the budget process.
“There’s a lot we can show that’s all public data that’s better than putting it in a spreadsheet table inside a PDF no one can interact with," explained Hanson.
Hanson will also be charged with one the mayor’s most prominent campaign initiatives of implementing universal broadband internet. He’ll be working with internet service providers like AT&T and Comcast to bring internet to more people and get citizens the fastest internet possible.
“I want to work out everything we possibly can in a collaborative effort to make sure they’re staying competitive if there’s faster speeds available we could be having.”
City Council also confirmed a new city attorney Tuesday. Mekisha Creal, formerly of the District Attorney’s Office, is now settling in to the position. City Council also confirmed Tracey Graham as the Bureau Chief of Special Programs.
Hanson is the former President of Ruby Shore Software.
