Shreveport mayor releases transition plan

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins has released the plan that will guide the city of Shreveport into the future.
Transforming Platform into Policy outlines “the organization and process” for his transition team during his time in office.
“I ran for Mayor because it pained me to see my hometown in decline,” Perkins said in a news release. “Crime, low-wages, and outdated infrastructure have stalled progress in Shreveport. We need a new, community-oriented approach to policing, as well as mixed-income growth to tackle these problems."
The Transition Team is led by a group who were selected by Mayor Perkins and consists of eight committees:
- Public Safety
- Education
- Infrastructure
- Entertainment
- Quality of Life
- Technology
- Community Partners
- Economic Development
Those teams will hopefully evaluate a set of specific issues and create recommendations that will be implemented in the second quarter of 2019.
A series of committee meetings will be held beginning the week of January 28 and will continue through early April. The planned release for the final transition report is mid-April.
