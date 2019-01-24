Senate intel committee subpoenas Cohen to testify, reports say

(Gray News) - The U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has subpoenaed Michael D. Cohen to testify in mid February, according to CNN.
Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, was subpoenaed a day after he announced he would postpone a highly anticipated public congressional hearing scheduled for Feb. 7. due to “ongoing threats against his family.”
He originally agreed to testify after he was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to Congress and other crimes.
The threats came from Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Lanny Davis, Cohen’s attorney.
The committee does interviews behind closed doors, CNN reported.
Cohen acknowledged last week that he had paid the owner of a technology services company to help fix results of an online poll to help Trump as he considered a run for the office in 2015.
