Man admits to setting vehicle on fire, charged with arson
Corey Gosey, 31 (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By KSLA Staff | January 23, 2019 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 9:34 PM

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana man was taken into custody after admitting to authorities he set his vehicle on fire.

Corey Gosey, 31, was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail on January 23 on one count of simple arson.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Facebook, deputies were called to assist with a vehicle fire located in the 400 block of Devil’s Branch Road in Florien.

After an investigation, officials determine that this was done on purpose.

When interviewed, Gosey admitted he set the vehicle on fire.

Due to his history with setting fires, including as part of a past suicide attempt, Gosey was admitted to a local hospital for evaluation.

