LA State Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

MONROE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police and the Monroe Police Department are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Police say Tia Myshell McFarland was last seen Tuesday evening between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. near her home in Monroe.
Tia has long back hair standing approximately 4'10" tall and weighs about 85-90 pounds.
She was wearing blue jeans with black and white tennis shoes and a purple puffy jacket.
Authorities say Tia may have been riding a 20-inch hot pink bicycle shortly after she was last seen.
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Tia Myshell McFarland should immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or call 911.
