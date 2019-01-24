LA State Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

LSP has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Media Advisory on behalf of the #Monroe Police Dept. for 11 year old Tia Myshell McFarland. Anyone w/ info on the whereabouts of Tia should immediately call the Monroe PD at 318-329-2600 or call 911.https://t.co/ZJv78P4Ta3 pic.twitter.com/ITuxHmZ937