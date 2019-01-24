LA State Police search for missing 11-year-old girl

She was last seen Tuesday evening near her home in Monroe.

Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child.
By Rae'Ven Jones | January 23, 2019 at 6:28 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 7:07 PM

MONROE, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police and the Monroe Police Department are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police say Tia Myshell McFarland was last seen Tuesday evening between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. near her home in Monroe.

Tia has long back hair standing approximately 4'10" tall and weighs about 85-90 pounds.

She was wearing blue jeans with black and white tennis shoes and a purple puffy jacket.

Authorities say Tia may have been riding a 20-inch hot pink bicycle shortly after she was last seen.

Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Tia Myshell McFarland should immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or call 911.

