Ketchup Caviar - something you didn’t know you wanted for Valentine’s Day

(Gray News) - When planning your Valentine’s Day dinner with your sweetheart, Heinz wants you to think “Ketchup Caviar.”
That’s right, little tiny ketchup filled balls you can scoop on top of your gourmet burger, or gourmet French fries, or eggs – and whatever food people put ketchup on.
But this product, which looks like either weirdly formed Red Hots candy or a specific jellybean from Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans out of Harry Potter, is not available in stores. (Surprisingly, there is not a ketchup flavor Bertie Bott’s bean.)
Yup, Ketchup Caviar is a prize in a contest, and only 150 people will win.
To enter, reply to this tweet from Heinz with the two hashtags #HeinzKetchupCaviar #sweeps. The content closes at 11:59 ET on Monday, Jan. 28.
Don’t try to game the system by tweeting at the account multiple times, you’ll be disqualified. They’ve got an algorithm for this kind of stuff.
On Jan. 29, winners will be selected using in a random drawing from eligible entries.
There’s more to this, so for a complete list of rules, click here.
