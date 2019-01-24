FIRST ALERT: Tracking two more shots of cold air over the next week

This cold active weather pattern with strong cold fronts blasting through the ArkLaTex every few days is going to continue through at least early next week.
Two cold fronts are set to impact the ArkLaTex over the next 7 days. The first cold front will arrive late Thursday and the second one late Monday into Tuesday morning. You can see how our temperatures will be knocked down be these cold fronts. The cold front that arrives early next week will be much stronger than the one that arrives late Thursday. Highs will go from the low 60s on Monday to only the upper 30s on Tuesday.
The cold front that will push through late Thursday into Thursday night will likely not produce any rain as it moves through. It will probably just kick up some clouds. It will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air, though.
Afternoon highs will go from the low to mid 50s on Thursday to the mid 40s to near 50 degrees on Friday. Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be near or below freezing across most of the area. Even if you don’t drop below freezing it’s going to feel like it. A northerly wind at 5-10 mph will put wind chills in the 20s across most of the area Friday morning, so make sure to bundle up before you head to work or school.
The cold front that will arrive early next week will be much stronger and could come with a round of rain and maybe a little frozen precipitation. Rain could start to develop late Monday into Monday night ahead of the really cold air. As the much colder air catches up with the rain, it could transition into a mix of rain, sleet and snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Right now, major accumulations or travel problems are expected.
Afternoon temperatures will go from the low 60s on Monday to near 40 degrees on Tuesday. This front is also going to bring in some gusty northerly winds.
